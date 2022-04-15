ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Brad Hunt: Snaps five-game skid

 1 day ago

Hunt notched a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Thursday's...

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
Vancouver keeps playoff hopes alive with 7-1 rout of Arizona

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a career-high five assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, Alex Chiasson scored twice, and Sheldon Dries, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland added goals for the Canucks (37-28-10). Quinn Hughes had three assists. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves. Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes (22-47-5), who lost their fifth straight.
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Devils

COLORADO AVALANCHE (53-14-6) VS. NEW JERSEY DEVILS (26-41-6) The Colorado Avalanche continue its back-to-back set of games against the visiting New Jersey Devils on Thursday Night. The matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. Last night, the Avs added two more points to their belt in a...
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets new career high in points

Rantanen notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils. Rantanen has assists in each of his last two games, and he's posted six helpers in his last five outings. He set up Artturi Lehkonen's goal at 14:35 of the second period Thursday. Rantanen has earned a career-high 88 points (35 on the power play), 245 shots on net, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 71 appearances.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
10 observations: Hawks make late push but fall to Preds

The Blackhawks fell to the Nashville Predators 4-3 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. 1. During 5-on-5 action, the Predators had 48 shot attempts, 30 shots on goal and 27 scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks had 31 attempts, 21 shots on goal and 13 scoring chances. Chicago made a push late in the third period but it was too little, too late.
Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
