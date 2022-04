The Star's longtime columnist weighs in on Christian Koloko's draft decision, Adia Barnes' roster turnover, Dan Hicks' hall of fame induction and what name image and likeness deals mean for cheating: Arizona's Christian Koloko must choose between NBA Draft, further development Sometime in the next few days, Christian Koloko will announce that he has submitted his name to the NBA draft pool. The deadline for him to do so is...

TUCSON, AZ ・ 36 MINUTES AGO