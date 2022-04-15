ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dance Gavin Dance bass player Tim Feerick dead at 34

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 1 day ago

Tim Feerick, the bass player for the experimental rock band Dance Gavin Dance, died Wednesday.

The California band announced the 34-year-old’s death in a Thursday social media post .

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night,” the band said in a statement.

“We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

Feerick’s cause of death was not disclosed.

The bassist first joined the Sacramento-based group in 2009 and played on six albums, Billboard reported .

Fans paid tribute to Feerick and shared their anguish on the musician’s Instagram page .

“I will forever be heartbroken about your death you brought so much joy to my life with the music. Rest in peace you beautiful soul,” one wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f59PA_0fA2gzNm00 Bassist Tim Feerick of Dance Gavin Dance’s cause of death was not disclosed.Getty Images/Miikka Skaffari https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymfaB_0fA2gzNm00
Tim Feerick and bandmate Jon Mess of Dance Gavin Dance perform during the Aftershock Festival 2018 at Discovery Park on Oct. 14, 2018.Getty Images/Tim Mosenfelder

Dance Gavin Dance was set to depart on a 19-date national tour later this month, according to their website.

The band, who combines elements of punk, screamo and jazz fusion, has sold more than a million albums and been streamed more than a billion times on Spotify.

New York Post

