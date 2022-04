Gertrude M. Ohannessian, 90, of Windsor, CT, and recently of Claremont, NH, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, surrounded by family. She was predeceased in 1996 by her husband First Sergeant Emil K. Ohannessian. Born in Moratneustetten, Germany, she was the fourth of five children (Hans, Georg, Elsa and...