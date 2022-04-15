ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavi 'Disappointed' By FC Barcelona’s Elimination From Europa League

By Sakshi Gupta
 1 day ago
Xavi Hernandez has termed FC Barcelona’s elimination from the Europa League a "very big disappointment." Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Barcelona 3-2 in the second leg quarter-final clash on Thursday and progressed to the semi-final on an aggregate of 4-3. Filip Kostic's penalty and Rafael Borre's superb strike were followed...

#The Europa League
Sports
