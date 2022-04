STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman says she was woken up by another woman in her bedroom who robbed her at gunpoint. The incident around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home along Flatboat Street near Zeally Lane. Stockton police say the victim, a 37-year-old, was sleeping in her room when a woman woke her up, pointed a gun at her, and took the woman’s property. Police say the victim and the suspect know each other.

