Vatrano producing for Rangers leading into playoffs

By Chris Lomon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Vatrano is walking the walk in New York City. Since coming to the Rangers in a trade from the Florida Panthers on March 16, the 28-year-old has a new outlook in at least one area of his life. “I’ve been enjoying the city a lot,” he told NHLPA.com....

NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Need Frederic to Get Cassidy’s Message

Back in November in a game against the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden, Taylor Hall was not seen much on the ice in the third period. In the first period, he had a defensive zone turnover that led to a goal, then in the third period, he took an offensive zone penalty with just under nine minutes remaining in the game and the Boston Bruins holding on to a 3-2 lead. Fortunately for Hall, his teammates killed the Senators’ sixth opportunity of the night and let Boston escape with a one-goal victory.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Canadiens, Coyotes Fall Short

The NHL postseason is upon us… unless you’re a member or a fan of the Montreal Canadiens or Arizona Coyotes. What went wrong with this pair?. With less than two weeks remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, most of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference may come down to the last few games.
NHL
Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres unable to convert in home loss to St. Louis

The Buffalo Sabres had their chances, but couldn't covert on enough of them in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Rookie defenseman Owen Power, playing in his second NHL game, recorded the primary assist on Alex Tuch's second-period goal that tied the game 2-2 for his first NHL point. However, the Blues quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
Bossy was 'home run hitter' for Islanders during Stanley Cup dynasty

"Mike Bossy scored goals as naturally as you and I wake up in the morning." -- Glenn Resch. Longtime New York Islanders teammate Glenn "Chico" Resch was a goalie in a position to judge the artistry of the inimitable goal machine that was Mike Bossy. Having seen the prolific Maurice...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Bobrovsky sets wins record as streaking Panthers beat Jets

SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky stands alone. Making 30 saves en route to his franchise-record 36th win of the season, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner helped lead the Panthers to a 6-1 win over the Jets at FLA Live Arena on Friday. "It's a team record," said Bobrovsky, who surpassed...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Florida Panthers#Twitter
NBC Sports

Bruins vs. Penguins takeaways: B's start fast, finally clinch postseason berth

Needing just a point to ensure their sixth straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Boston Bruins took no chances on Saturday. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored in the opening 2:01 for Boston and Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 shots as the Bruins picked up two points in a matinee win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, clinching their sixth straight postseason berth under coach Bruce Cassidy.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Seider for Calder, state of the Sabres, and top-performing acquisitions

To fully grasp Moritz Seider's brilliance - and thus understand his Calder Trophy candidacy - it's best to follow a three-step evaluation process. Seider, who turned 21 earlier this month, averages 23:09 of ice time per game to lead all Detroit Red Wings skaters - 18:18 at even strength, 2:56 on the power play, and 1:55 shorthanded. Both the high TOI and all-situations usage are notable. They indicate Wings head coach Jeff Blashill trusts the blue-liner.
DETROIT, MI
