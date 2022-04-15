ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Báez on Cubs talks: 'We were 5 days from getting it done'

DETROIT — Cubs president Jed Hoyer talked a lot last year about the timing of having so many All-Star core players reach free agency at once, and then embarked on a trade-deadline purge unprecedented for the team. But try this for timing and its impact on life and...

NBC Chicago

Ex-Cubs Star Kris Bryant Saw ‘Stars' Manager Potential David Ross

DENVER — David Ross as a manager?. You mean the Cubs backup catcher from 2016? That guy who twerked on Saturday Night Live after the World Series?. “It’s hard to see him as a manager,” former Cubs teammate Kris Bryant deadpanned when asked Thursday about envisioning the skipper’s credentials during their playing days together.
CBS Chicago

Suzuki extends hit streak to 6, Cubs down Bryant, Rox

DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs cooled off Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, winning 5-2 on Thursday night. Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland (0-2). Bryant went 2 for 5 and lost a third hit due to Yonathan Daza's baserunning gaffe as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the...
ClutchPoints

Reggie Jackson’s infuriating reaction to Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw getting yanked from perfect game

The Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Minnesota Twins became the source of a contentious debate across the baseball world when LA southpaw Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven clean innings. However, at just 80 pitches, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shockingly pulled Kershaw from the game, robbing him of a chance to become just the 24th pitcher in MLB history to become immortal for a day. While Roberts’ shocking decision to pull Kershaw was the logical and correct choice for a Dodgers team set on contention, some didn’t see it that way. Particularly MLB legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who was infuriated by the move to yank Kershaw in the midst of a perfect game.
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega leading off for Cubs on Friday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ortega will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Clint Frazier will return to the bench. numberFire's models project Ortega for 13.6 FanDuel points...
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.
NBC Sports Chicago

Stroman: 'Jackie Robinson deserves more than one day'

DENVER — He didn’t finish like he wanted. But the start, on this day, meant more to Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman than most. Stroman, who has a tattoo of Jackie Robinson on his right calf and a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. on the other, pitched on Jackie Robinson Day for the first time in his career Friday at Coors Field, in a 6-5 loss to the Rockies.
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner sitting for Chicago on Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hoerner will move to the bench on Thursday with Nick Madrigal entering the lineup at second base. Madrigal will bat second versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Madrigal...
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom sitting for Cubs on Friday

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will move to the bench on Friday with Alfonso Rivas entering the lineup at first base. Rivas will bat eighth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Rivas...
NBC Sports Chicago

Rays ask Corey Kluber to continue his success vs. White Sox

If nothing else, the Tampa Bay Rays have one thing going for them as they head into a Saturday afternoon road game against the Chicago White Sox. On the surface, the Rays hold a big advantage in the pitching matchup. Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber has a strong history against the White Sox, and the rest of the American League Central, for that matter.
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
The Big Lead

We Are Loving Hunter Wendelstedt, The Funny and Cool Umpire

Far too often, Major League Baseball's umpires are targeted with vitriol from miserable fans. And it's just terrible because they are doing their best and you'll all regret it if robots ever steal their jobs because soon they'll replace you as well. So it is our solemn vow to highlight great work they do whenever possible. Which brings us to the heroic effort turned in by Hunter Wendelstedt.
Tampa Bay Times

Kiermaier brothers see Rays-Cubs series at Wrigley Field as a family affair

CHICAGO — The Kiermaier brothers have been together at Wrigley Field a few times before as kids on family trips from their Fort Wayne, Ind., home. There’s one rather colorful story they both tell, going back to their grade school days in 2001. A foul ball hit by the Cubs’ Fred McGriff, the Tampa native and former Ray, eluded the grasp of an obviously drunk fan and struck him in the face.
