New Bedford's Abolition Row Park moves to phase two, Frederick Douglass statue nearly ready

NEW BEDFORD — The statue of Frederick Douglass is being assembled for its official unveiling in September, as phase two of Abolition Row Park starts construction this month.

"It's moving fast," said Lee Blake, president of the New Bedford Historical Society. "It'll be really interesting to see how quickly everything comes together."

The plan is to complete the park in July.

Abolition Row Park will sit across the street from three buildings on the National Register of Historic Places which includes the Nathan and Mary Johnson properties and the Friends Meeting House.

The park will include many elements to make it not only a historical attraction for residents and visitors alike but also a destination for folks traveling to and touring the New Bedford Historical District and waterfront, according to Blake.

At the end of last year, all the infrastructure work was completed including the waterworks and the electrical outlets.

"Now it's moving above ground and we'll be doing the landscaping," Blake said.

Phase two starts this month

Phase two of the construction will involve a a gazebo being built involve light fixtures added around the area. There will be a concrete area which will be the stand in for the pathway for the Underground Railroad and list the names of almost 125 fugitives that came to New Bedford.

Finally, once the park is completed, Blake said the Frederick Douglass statue will be unveiled around Frederick Douglass Day on Sept. 18.

Sculptor Richard Blake, who holds a national reputation on doing artwork of African American historic figures, has been working on the Douglass sculpture for the past year.

Douglass spent his first years as a freeman living just across the street from the park at the Nathan and Mary Johnson House. Blake said she can't wait to finally see the statue from the front window.

She said the idea for the park came at an important time in the country, when cities and towns were looking at what kind of memorials could go up to support African American history.

"People are stepping out of the shadows to say, I want to help you do this. I think this is a great idea. And those are not always things that you hear immediately."

Next, Blake said she will be putting out a call for volunteers to come and help plant the cherry tree border, seasonal florals and configure the community garden space.

When the park is finally completed, Blake said she will be thinking about her family members. "I come from a long line of people who worked on the Underground Railroad," she said.

"For many Black families, their history really wasn't recorded. I have this wonderful opportunity to really look at my own personal roots.

"We are perpetuating their legacy. It's just so exciting."

