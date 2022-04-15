ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Crossovers past and present: 10 notable drivers who made the switch between F1 and IndyCar (Part 1)

By Matthew Knell
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAE2R_0fA2a9Dr00

There have been several drivers who've had crossover success in the two major open-wheel series. Here's Part 1 (Part 2 will be next week):

With F1-turned-IndyCar drivers Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson making recent impact on the IndyCar circuit (and Colton Herta’s 2022 F1 testing deal with McLaren , a strong signal that F1 may be in his future), the inevitable comparisons between Formula 1 and IndyCar cars and drivers have once again returned to the fore.

With this in mind, we at AutoRacingDigest.com thought it would be a great time to take a look at 10 notable drivers who made the switch between Formula 1 and IndyCar and see how well they fared after crossing over (and in some cases back).

This list, of course, isn’t designed to be about whether one discipline is harder or better than the other, but instead is presented as an agnostic look for you to make your own opinion. (This is what the comments are for, right?)

One important caveat here for purposes of this list, we aren’t considering F1 drivers who crossed over to IndyCar for just a single or handful of starts (most notably the many F1 drivers who have competed solely in the Indianapolis 500 - sorry Fernando Alonso, Jackie Stewart and Graham HIll).

We’re breaking this story into two parts. The first one runs today, while the second part will run next week.

Here’s the first 5 in our list (in no particular order):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483L9O_0fA2a9Dr00
The legendary Jimmy Clark. Photo: Darryl Norenberg - USA Today Sports archives

Jimmy Clark

Formula 1: 72 starts, 25 wins, 32 podiums, 255 career points, 33 pole positions, 2 World Drivers’ Championships (1963 and 1965)

USAC: 9 starts, 2 wins, 3 pole positions, 1965 Indy 500 winner

Jim Clark was one of the best Formula One drivers to ever compete in the sport. Had he not lost his life in a tragic F2 crash in 1968 , who knows how many more races and championships he may have won in F1 or IndyCar. In fact, when he was killed, he was the winningest F1 driver of all-time .

He deserves mention here because he competed at three different IndyCar tracks (Indianapolis, Trenton and Milwaukee) and won races at two of them. In addition to his 1965 Indianapolis 500 triumph , Clark won a race at Milwaukee in August 1963 , where he sat on the pole and won leading every single lap . He also finished second in the 1964 Indianapolis 500, 3rd at the 24 Hours of LeMans in 1961 and even made a NASCAR start in 1967 .

He could drive anything, and his talent is due deep recognition to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U945b_0fA2a9Dr00
Romain Grosjean -- Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Romain Grosjean

F1: 179 races, 10 podiums, 391 career points (best race finish 2nd)

IndyCar (to date): 16 starts, 4 podiums, 1 pole position

Romain Grosjean was a GP2 World Champion in 2011, and when he moved to Formula One, he ultimately earned 10 podiums in 179 starts with Renault, Lotus, and Haas, but did not take a victory, with a runner-up being his best place, matching his IndyCar best thus far (including Sunday’s race at Long Beach).

His F1 career was also known for controversy and drama with his teammates . It seemed for a time that he would be best known for an unfortunate safety car crash in Baku in 2018 that inspired the “Ericsson Hit Me” meme (his team engineer proffered that his single car shunt was inspired by Marcus Ericsson, who was nowhere near him at the time of the crash).

But his place in sports history was cemented by Grosjean’s simply miraculous survival from a death-defying crash at Bahrain in 2020 , in what became his last F1 start.

Here’s hoping Grosjean’s IndyCar career ends up in a much better place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37O0jc_0fA2a9Dr00
Marcus Ericsson -- Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Ericsson

Formula 1: 97 starts, 0 podiums, 18 career points (best finish 8th)

IndyCar (to date): 49 races, 2 wins, 5 podiums

Ericsson, a GP2 series race winner, never had a shot to show his full potential in Formula 1, struggling at the back of the field with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo for six seasons. Besides the “Erickson Hit Me” meme we mentioned in the previous segment about Grosjean, Ericsson was probably best known for a horrific crash during practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Imola in 2018 in which he emerged with minor injuries.

For 2019, Ericsson switched to IndyCar and would end up with powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020. He managed to win 2 races in 2021, with his Detroit win his first victory of any kind since 2013 .

He continues to be a threat at the front of the field week-to-week, and his name should definitely be in the title contender conversation this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265v2D_0fA2a9Dr00
Alexander Rossi -- Photo: Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports

Alexander Rossi

Formula 1: 5 starts, 0 career points (best finish 12th)

IndyCar (to date): 100 races, 7 wins, 2016 Indianapolis 500 Winner, 2nd in 2018 IndyCar Championship

One of the most highly-touted Americans to recently work up the European open-wheel ranks, Rossi’s F1 career stalled out after five performances with poorly-funded Manor Marussia. He punched above his weight with a 12th-place finish in the United States Grand Prix in 2015, becoming the first American driver in F1 in eight years .

His switch to IndyCar in 2016 was tentative at first, but a surprise win in that year’s 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in his just sixth career IndyCar start, followed by six more wins from 2017 through 2019 have proved that Rossi made the right move when he made IndyCar his fulltime home.

While his team has struggled in recent years, Rossi’s full potential remains untapped and he’s still a major threat to win on race days, especially at Indy (where he followed up his win with a 2nd in 2019). And he has no plans to return to Formula 1 any time soon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iyw80_0fA2a9Dr00
Michael Andretti -- Photo: Matthew OHaren / USA TODAY Sports

Michael Andretti

Formula 1: 13 starts, 1 podium, 7 career points (best race finish 3rd)

CART/USAC Champ Car: 42 wins, 320 starts, 1 CART Championship (1991)

Michael Andretti’s position on this list comes from the combination of his wildly successful CART career before moving to Formula 1 and the potential of what might have been.

Andretti won 42 total races in the CART series (27 of those coming before his F1 detour) and the 1991 CART championship. His talent and pedigree as son of 1978 World Champion, Mario Andretti (who we will talk more about in next week’s second installment), would lead to a drive during the 1993 Formula 1 Season for McLaren . All of the ingredients for crossover success seemed to be there, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

The younger Andretti would ultimately make just 13 F1 starts in a challenging year (1993), his lone season in the global series, where seemingly everything possible that could go wrong did go wrong for him. You name it, Andretti experienced it: including teammate drama, engine drama, an underdeveloped car, limited testing time, and the political pressure of future World Champion (and much lower salaried at the time) Mika Hakkinen waiting in the wings.

After learning he would not be retained for 1994 , Andretti ended his career in F1 with a podium at Monza, returned to CART, and would ultimately win 15 more races before retiring to a successful stint as an IndyCar team owner with 5 Indianapolis 500 wins – although ironically, Andretti never won the Greatest Spectacle In Racing himself as a driver – (and potentially a F1 team owner too , where speculation has Colton Herta potentially being one of his drivers ).

*****************************************************************

Look for Part 2 later next week, where we’ll present five other of the best crossover drivers, and maybe even some honorable mentions you may not have thought about!

Follow Matthew Knell on Twitter @MatthewKnell

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Reacts To Harsh Criticism From His Boss

It’s been an up-and-down season for Bubba Wallace and the 23XI Racing Team so far during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this month, Wallace’s boss, 23XI owner Denny Hamlin, had some harsh criticism for his racing team. “I said earlier this week you know, it’s just...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR Dirt)

NASCAR tv schedule for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. This weekend, NASCAR goes dirt track racing in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile Bristol Dirt Track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Bristol Dirt tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Dirt Format. -There...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Bristol Motor Speedway dirt

Bristol Motor Speedway is covered in clay and ready for NASCAR action once again. The half-mile, high-banked oval plays host to the Cup Series’ second dirt race of the modern era Sunday night (7 p.m. ET, Fox). But before the green flag drops on Easter Sunday, the Cup and the Camping World Truck Series hit the track Friday for practice and Saturday for heat racing.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Michael Andretti
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indy 500#F1 Turned Indycar#Mclaren#Autoracingdigest Com
Racing News

NASCAR details the $100,000 rule broken by RFK Racing

RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race 2022: How to watch, schedule, odds

The 2022 NASCAR season is just eight weeks old, but drivers have already seen a variety of tracks. From a half-mile short track to a 20-turn road course and a 2.5-mile superspeedway, teams have been tested in multiple areas. But on Easter Sunday night, the series heads to its most...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

Bristol Dirt Heat Race Lineups: April 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR starting lineups for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track; Cup & Trucks. Tomorrow, the racing action begins at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series will each take to the track for heat races. View the Bristol Dirt heat race lineups below. Bristol...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Feel Very Differently About The Future Of The 2022 Season

Lewis Hamilton had a frustrating afternoon in Melbourne as a fourth place finish left him 43 points behind leader and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The seven-time F1 champion swore to rally his Mercedes team to salvage his poorly begun season. “I will be on zoom calls with our bosses and really trying to rally them […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Feel Very Differently About The Future Of The 2022 Season appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: No Mercedes updates to cars to avoid ‘confusing’ ourselves, says Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed the team will not make any updates to their cars ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.The reigning constructors champions have been uncharacteristically lacking pace at the start of the 2022 season.Due to the reliability issues Red Bull have suffered, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have still both managed to secure one podium place each. But Mercedes are yet to seriously compete for a victory this season and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has already built up a 34-point lead in the drivers’ championship.Yet despite Mercedes needing to close the gap in order to start...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2014: Stefano Domenicali steps down as Ferrari boss

Stefano Domenicali resigned as team principal of Ferrari on this day in 2014 following a poor start to the Formula One season.The Italian fell on his sword with the team he led struggling to compete with its rivals amid changes to regulations governing the sport.Domenicali’s exit came in the wake of the Bahrain Grand Prix in which drivers Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen had finished ninth and 10th, respectively.In announcing his departure, 48-year-old Domenicali said: “There are special moments that come along in everyone’s professional life when one needs courage to take difficult and very agonising decisions.“It is time for...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR rule changes for the 2022 Bristol Dirt race

NASCAR ran a test last week with a variety of configurations. NASCAR is set to return to the Bristol Dirt Track for the second time in history. This time around, they’re doing it with a brand new NASCAR Next Gen car in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, the Next Gen car itself will look slightly different than it does on traditional pavement weekends.
BRISTOL, TN
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
380
Followers
123
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy