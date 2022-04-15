Raymond L. “Ray” Franklin

LA CROSSE—Passed away of natural causes on March 21, 2022, at age 58. John was born on July 11, 1963, and raised in Downers Grove, Illinois. He moved to La Crosse, WI in 1985 to be closer to his family. John lived most of his life with schizophrenia having been diagnosed at the age of 20. John’s life was not easy but even so, he was a very loving person and was quick to express appreciation for what he had. He received wonderful help and support from his Community Support Team at the La Crosse Family and Children’s Center including case managers Chantel Brown, Marc Snodgrass, payee Kay Furlano, nurse Miranda and last but not least Dr. Katie Fassbinder. John always expressed his love for his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law Chris and his social worker of 35 years Marc. He recently had moved to The Landings on Copeland Blvd, and remarked that it was the best place he ever lived since his childhood home. John will be missed.

