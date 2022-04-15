ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

COVID vaccine mandate for California students delayed until 2023

By City News Service Inc.
 1 day ago
A statewide mandate for all school students aged 12 and over to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes will be delayed until at least July 2023, state health officials announced Thursday.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the policy in October, he said it would not take effect until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full authorization to the vaccine for use on children aged 12 and over. So far, however, the shots are being offered to that age group only on an emergency-use basis.

“To ensure sufficient time for successful implementation of new vaccine requirements, California will not initiate the regulatory process for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the 2022-2023 school year and as such, any vaccine requirements would not take effect until after full FDA approval and no sooner than July 1, 2023,” according to a statement issued by the California Department of Public Health.

California Public Health Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said that despite the delay, he still “strongly encourages” all eligible residents — including children — to get the shots. Vaccinations are available for everyone aged 5 and older.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has imposed a COVID vaccine mandate of its own, although it will not be formally instituted until at least this fall. Despite that delay, the district reported recently that 90% of its students aged 12 and older have already been vaccinated.

USA2020
1d ago

Vaccines should not be mandated at all, it's people's personal choice and let them have it. If you want your kids to be vaccinated, you as parents have that choice, but if something happens after, you'll be the one responsible for that, not cdc. CDC will wash their hands and be like, well it was your decision.....

yourmomknowsbest
1d ago

My neighbor fought with me constantly over vaccines- in fact our last fight before Christmas reminded her her family needed to schedule her booster. Exactly 3 weeks after booster they all got covid. I’m still waiting for my apology.. and I’m pretty sure that is the only way they would have believed it doesn’t work- seeing it.

sally
1d ago

If this continues- they will push more kids out of school to homeschool. Definitely needs to be a choice for ever. Not just on the back burner

Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

Californians No Longer Have to Quarantine After COVID Exposure

If you live in the state of California, you no longer need to quarantine if you were exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. The owners of a dulceria and piñata shop in San Jose said this will keep them from being short-staffed all the time, but are also afraid of an outbreak that would shut down the entire operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency for 90 days

America's public health emergency plan for COVID-19 will continue for at least another 90 days, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Pushing the deadline to mid-July means that vulnerable Americans will keep getting the health care benefits the program offers. The emergency plan has been in effect for over two years,...
U.S. POLITICS
Fatherly

Two More At-Home COVID-19 Tests Have Been Recalled by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for two more COVID-19 tests. The agency is urging people to check the rapid tests they have at home as these two new recalls are “the most serious type,” where use could lead to “serious injuries or death.” For the record, no injuries have been reported in the use of the tests. But they do bring out false positives and negatives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
JC Post

Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters

Officials with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) announced today that Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) grant funds provided by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation are still available to income eligible tenants who rent their homes. The Agency received a $100,000 grant award to help low-income Kansans...
HOUSE RENT
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

FDA Investigating Claims That People Are Getting Sick From Popular Cereal

The United States Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports from consumers who say they got sick after eating Lucky Charms. The website IWasPoisoned.com reported that food poisoning reports stemming from the popular General Mills cereal brand began trending on its website beginning in late 2021, and it has received hundreds of reports of people saying they fell sick after eating the product.
FOOD SAFETY
