United Way honors Jacksonville's Andy and Lori Smith with its top award

Andy and Lori Smith of Bound to Stay Bound Books were presented Prairieland United Way's Helen Baldwin Distinguished Service Award on Wednesday by board President Lisa Stambaugh. (Provided)

A Jacksonville couple's support of Prairieland United Way has been recognized with the organization's top honor, the Helen Baldwin Distinguished Service Award.

Andy and Lori Smith of Bound to Stay Bound Books were presented the award Wednesday during Prairieland United Way's annual meeting. It is named for longtime board member Helen Baldwin, who was the first to receive the award. She helped develop the non-profit group's allocations process and to establish its Pacesetter leadership giving group.

The Smiths are longtime leadership-level donors "who have many shared values and a strong commitment to the Prairieland United Way community," board President Lisa Stambaugh said.

"When their schedules allow, they are willing to step up and lend a hand, even emcee, in the rain, on a Saturday morning for a Prairieland United Way Color Run," she said. "In 2020, when everyone was following health restriction recommendations, their company’s employee campaign was assembled outside in small groups. In that same year, they were instrumental in securing an increase in the company contribution and this year, that company contribution was increased again."

Prairieland United Way exceeded its 2021 campaign goal by raising $462,700. The money is used to help residents of Morgan, Scott, Cass and northern Greene counties by being allocated to health, education and employment-related service programs in those areas.