We Salute You: John Carney

On May 31, Stephen Boyd will proudly retire as the longest-serving Black aviator in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. The decorated pilot, who first enlisted in 1984, continues to make historical milestones. Last Saturday, Boyd became the first African American to achieve the rank of chief warrant officer 5, Cape Cod Times reported. After devoting his life to the Army National Guard, this recent promotion speaks to his many accomplishments as a pilot, aviation safety liaison, and mentor to other soldiers.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO