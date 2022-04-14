ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, NY

We Salute You: John Carney

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Sgt. John...

wnyt.com

WNYT

We Salute You: David Demick

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force A1C David Demick of Pittsfield and Queensbury. He joined the Air Force in 1962, and his service includes time in Japan and Thailand.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Sandra France

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army SFC Sandra France of Johnstown. The highly-decorated veteran served in the Army and the Army Reserves, as a patient administrative specialist and then a drill sergeant.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
City
Corinth, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Jeremy Martelle

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Master Sergeant Jeremy Martelle of Granville. He joined the Air Force in 1991. His service includes time in Operation Desert Storm. He also served in the New York Air National Guard and was deployed to Antarctica and New Zealand.
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: George Hunziker

NewsChannel 13 salutes George Hunziker of Troy. He was a mechanic in the Army during World War II. His service includes time in Japan, Norway and Normandy. Thank you for your service.
TROY, NY
deseret.com

U.S. Army eases fitness standards for women and older troops

The United States Army announced Wednesday that changes will be made to the physical fitness test. This decision was made due to findings that women and older adults in less physical positions were failing the test. Failing the test could possibly result in being discharged from the Army, according to...
MILITARY
WNYT

Remembering Philip Rabadi

Things are quiet now on Miller Road in New Scotland. Neighbors are still having a hard time processing the fact that 35-year-old Philip Rabadi is no longer alive. Saturday morning, police announced they had arrested 40-year-old Jacob Klein for the murder. One woman, who did not want to speak on...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Hochul: Benjamin arrest was truly a surprise

ALBANY - Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday she was "personally disappointed" by Brian Benjamin's arrest on federal corruption charges the previous day. Hochul promised to "get it right" the next time she selects her lieutenant governor. In addition, Hochul insists she had no idea there was an ongoing federal...
ALBANY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Toomey, Casey introduce bill to honor Purple Heart recipients

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey Wednesday said the brave men and women who received the Purple Heart selflessly put themselves in harms’ way and paid a substantial price — some paying with their lives. Sen. Toomey (R-PA), and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), have introduced legislation to honor recipients of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNYT

NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, whose seven months in that role has been overshadowed by probes into a previous campaign, was arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Benjamin was arrested on charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Honoring A Hero: Meet The Longest-Serving Black Aviator In The Massachusetts Army National Guard

On May 31, Stephen Boyd will proudly retire as the longest-serving Black aviator in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. The decorated pilot, who first enlisted in 1984, continues to make historical milestones. Last Saturday, Boyd became the first African American to achieve the rank of chief warrant officer 5, Cape Cod Times reported. After devoting his life to the Army National Guard, this recent promotion speaks to his many accomplishments as a pilot, aviation safety liaison, and mentor to other soldiers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

