Houston, TX

‘Top Chef’ season 19 Power Rankings: Week 7

By Gary Catig
 1 day ago
Houston is the home of one of the largest Nigerian populations in the United States. Top Chef decided to pay homage to the cuisine of the African country in the quickfire. The guest judges, Ope Amosu and All-Star Kwame Onwuachi, tasked the contestants to create a dish that...

