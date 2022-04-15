‘Top Chef’ season 19 Power Rankings: Week 7

Emma Stone is Austin’s newest A-lister—joining names like Joe Rogan, Jonathan Van Ness and James Marsden—after she reportedly traded in Hollywood glamor for a cushy Tarrytown estate.The 33-year-old “La La Land” actress reportedly relocated to the capital city last May, according to a report from Dirt.com, after quietly purchasing a 1.2-acre property, which was never listed. What we know about the home:At 6,200 square feet, the home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.The home was sold by real estate tycoon and Texas native C. Patrick Oles Jr., of Austin-based Barshop & Oles Co., who bought the dwelling in 1997.The home was last listed in the $4 million range but is likely worth about $7-8 million now.Kendra Scott is reportedly one of her new neighbors.This is Stone’s fourth and by far most expensive property; aside from her new Texas digs, Stone owns a stylish New York City apartment, a $3.25 million mid-century home in Malibu and a $2.3 million Los Angeles Westwood home. Stone sold her $3.9 million Beverly Hills home in 2019.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO