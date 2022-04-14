Remembering musician Steve Mitchell

A pipe organ is as complicated as it looks, with a keyboard for the fingers, a pedal board for the feet, stop tabs and much more. The flip of a stop tab will completely change the mood of the music from subtle to dynamic. A talented organist knows how to juggle all these choices into beautiful music. There were three such organists in Athens, who on March 23 were honored with certificates of appreciation for their many years of service to their congregations. Jan Robison and George Weckman (standing) and Marsha Reilly (at the organ) received their certificates at the conclusion of a Lenten concert at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Athens. The Southeast Ohio chapter of the American Guild of Organist presented this concert, which featured Ms. Robison and Mr. Weckman playing sacred music to delighted group of organ music lovers.

ATHENS, OH ・ 23 DAYS AGO