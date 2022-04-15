ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Trina & Latto Light Up On "Clap"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of Cam Newtown igniting a conversation about "bad b*tches," Trina and Latto deliver a single for all ladies who have crowned themselves with the phrase. These rappers know a thing or two about creating...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Twerks To Preview Of "Treat Me"

Chloe Bailey, one half of the Chloe x Halle sister duo, has been in the solo spotlight for a while now. Whether it be her thirst-traps setting Instagram on fire or her alleged relationship with rapper, Gunna, the Atlanta native knows how to keep the media’s attention. Be that...
Person
Mariah Carey
Trina
Trina
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
#Clap
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Taunts Young Buck & Benzino For Allegedly Dating Transgenders

Many people have social media so they can connect with their family and friends or share funny content, but 50 Cent uses it to put people on blast. The Power executive producer has never been afraid to let the entire world know what he's thinking. He's used Instagram to fire at people like Starz CEO, Jeff Hirsch, Jussie Smollet, and even Teairra Marie, who he claims owes him $50,000.
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos After Getting Shot In The Face

Florida rapper Kid Trunks, best known for his affiliation to Members Only through XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God, revealed that he was shot over the weekend. The 21-year-old artist is recovering, sharing photos of his shooting wounds on social media. "Pray for me family," wrote Trunks on Instagram....
