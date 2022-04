The Ducks conclude their final extended road trip of the 2021-22 season tonight, taking on the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Anaheim has collected three of six possible standings points (1-1-1) on the trip thus far, earning a 5-3 win Saturday in Philadelphia and pushing the first-place Panthers to overtime Tuesday thanks to a franchise record 52 saves by John Gibson.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO