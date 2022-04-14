Plant sale to be held at GHS greenhouse

The plant sale will go from 9 a.m. to noon at Aloha-Huber Park Elementary School on Saturday, April 30. The annual Aloha Garden Club plant sale returns this year on Saturday, April 30, after two years off due to the pandemic. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to noon...
Trees Atlanta plans to hold sales of native plants on two Saturdays in April 2022, April 2 and April 9. The sale will feature plants for sunny and shady gardens as well as hard-to-find native plants. The April 2 sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter Center, 453 John […]
The post Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
People with a green thumb, or those who want to try, take heed; the Jefferson County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale is upon us. The annual event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the JCMG Test Garden at Jack Brooks Regional Airport. The Master Gardeners — local volunteers with knowledge and gardening expertise — are under the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office umbrella.
Bullington Gardens, a horticultural education center and public botanical garden, will hold its annual spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28-30. Friends of Bullington Garden will receive a 10% discount and an exclusive early-bird shopping day, according to a news release. To become a Friend, visit bullingtongardens.org/support-bullington/membership.
Springtime is here and you might be thinking about getting out in the yard and doing some planting. If that is you, put this date on your calendar. On Saturday April 2, the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Spring Plant Sale from 8am until noon at the Red River Research Center, at 262 Research Road in Bossier City. This is just off of Highway 71 just south of Parkway High School.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s officially Spring and lots of people are excited about doing some gardening! However, Lisa Bashline from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop in Haslett, says that there are some things that you shouldn’t be doing with your garden quite yet. Check out the...
Having a greenhouse offers so many advantages that will significantly increase your gardening possibilities. By providing protection for delicate seedlings, creating a warmer environment for non-native plants to thrive in, and simply creating a gorgeous walk-in display of your favorite pots and plants, greenhouses are versatile structures many gardeners could benefit from having.
Comments / 0