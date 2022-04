SEATTLE — Moments before the gates open for the Mariner’s first game of the season and the energy is palpable. “You look around and I don’t know if it’s opening day or post-pandemic but there is tons of people here. I think the nostalgia of them last year almost making it to the playoffs is bringing a lot of people out here now – we see a lot of cash flowing inside,” said Bill Donald.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO