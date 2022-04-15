Jacksonville corrections employees among those suing state over vaccine, testing mandates

Security fences surround Logan Correctional Center, Illinois' main prison for women. (Seth Perlman / AP)

Dozens of employees of the Illinois Department of Corrections — including some from Jacksonville Correctional Center — are suing the state over COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandates.

A lawsuit filed in Christian Circuit Court requests a temporary restraining order. A hearing is set for today.

The 46 employees work at 18 correctional facilities run by the state of Illinois.

In one of the filings from attorney Thomas DeVore on behalf of the plaintiffs, the lawsuit contends that, under Illinois law, “an individual may refuse to receive vaccines, medications or other treatments.”

The corrections department was one of the last holdouts of state employees Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. After reaching an impasse, Pritzker and the union representing more than 10,000 corrections department employees negotiated through interest arbitration.

An arbitration panel in December said the employees should be mandated to get the vaccine.

Plaintiffs played no role in those negotiations, the lawsuit said.

“If the state employees refuse to submit to vaccination or testing, the defendants are threatening their livelihood by threatening to place them on no-pay administrative leave into perpetuity until he or she complies,” the lawsuit said. The employees “have not been deemed to be a public health risk by any certified local health department and have not been subjected to any vaccination or testing request by any certified local health department.”

If vaccinations are to be required, the lawsuit contends “this can only be accomplished by the certified local health departments following procedural and substantive due process.”

DeVore has secured temporary restraining orders in similar situations, including most recently against Chicago Public Schools, where several employees sued to block vaccine or testing mandates.

The Illinois Department of Corrections employees suing the state come from Big Muddy River Correctional Center, Centralia Correctional Center, Dixon Correctional Center, East Moline Corrections, Graham Correctional Center, Hill Correctional Center, Illinois River Correctional Center, Joliet Treatment Center, Lawrence Correctional Center, Lincoln Correctional Center, Logan Correctional Center, Pontiac Correctional Center, Robinson Correctional Center, Shawnee Correctional Center, Taylorville Correctional Center, Vienna Correctional Center, Western Illinois Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center.

A representative of the Illinois Department of Corrections couldn't be reached for comment.