Portland City Council approves Wheeler’s Spring BMP package

By Michaela Bourgeois
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland City Council has unanimously approved the Budget Monitoring Process for this spring.

The package includes $1.4 million for fighting gun violence in the city, and $500,00 to help the city’s food carts and small businesses.

The package also adds $500,000 to help move homeless people towards shelters or housing, along with $1 million towards the Bybee Lakes Hope Center.

Portland City Council votes to end Clean & Safe contract for downtown

A press release from Mayor Wheeler announcing the BMP approval included a statement from Bybee Lakes CEO Alan Evans who said “Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers is grateful for the investment from the City of Portland for our Bybee Lakes Hope Center at the Jordan Schnitzer Campus. Mayor Wheeler understands the importance of a private and public partnership and the importance these partnerships have in solving problems. This investment from the city will give our Bybee Lakes Hope Center the ability to serve nearly 4,700 people experiencing homelessness in 2022.”

The package also includes up to $90,000 towards the Portland Rose Festival. In the press release, Portland Rose Festival Foundation CEO Jeff Curtis said “after two years, the Portland Rose Festival is thrilled to make its return this spring.” He added “we’re bringing joy, hope, and beloved traditions back to a community that’s ready to celebrate. The additional funding from Mayor Wheeler and the City of Portland in the Spring BMP will ensure a safe, inclusive, and memorable Rose City Reunion.

Library workers fight for more security amid recent attacks

As the mayor develops his annual proposed budget, the city is hosting Virtual Community Listening Sessions for the City’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget on Saturday, April 16 and Monday April 18.

Community members who wish to testify during the sessions must register by 2 p.m. Friday, April 15.

