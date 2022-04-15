ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Baja California, shaking felt in San Diego County

 1 day ago

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico near Ensenada Thursday evening, with shaking felt in San Diego County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit off Baja California around 9:30 p.m., 16.5 miles from Ensenada, 49 miles from Chula Vista and 60.5 miles from San Diego.

A USGS map showed the shaking was felt in several San Diego County cities, and as far away as Oceanside.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected from the quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Comments / 9

Dan B
1d ago

Be ready just in case. Water and filtration, you can only live 3 days without water. Survival food for at least a week. Common sense.

Government
