Atwater, CA

Atwater prison employee arrested for allegedly kidnapping boy

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

Merced police have arrested an employee of a federal prison for allegedly kidnapping a boy.

Police say 50-year-old Earl Stokes, who works at the United States Penitentiary in Atwater, might face charges of kidnapping, criminal threats, child endangerment, reckless driving, assault, and battery.

Stokes is the husband of a Merced police officer.

According to police, on Tuesday, a group of children were walking through a Merced neighborhood when at least one of them kicked the front door of a home.

Stokes, who learned about it but was neither the victim of the original incident nor knew about which of the children kicked the door, chased the kids down in his vehicle.

He found them in Davenport Park and ordered them to stop or they would be shot.

One boy complied with his order. Police say Stokes grabbed that boy, causing visible injuries, ordered him to climb into the bed of his truck, and forcibly took him to the home where the door was kicked.

Stokes was not in a law enforcement uniform at the time and did not know the boys he confronted.

A witness saw what happened that day and reported it to police.

After an investigation by Merced PD, Stokes turned himself in to police on Wednesday, and has been booked into the Merced County Jail.

Deborah Bennett is an attorney representing the boy's family.

"We have a child here who had a horrific event happen. His family is going through trauma as well. All of the children who witnessed this will be going through trauma," she said.

She says the boy and his family received backlash on social media when they shared their story and were relieved to learn that Stokes had turned himself in almost a month later.

Merced police are urging anyone with any information about this incident to contact Detective Lupian at (209)385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jessica Lynette Zarate

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jessica Lynette Zarate. Jessica Zarate is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 34-year-old Zarate is 5' 4" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Jessica Zarate is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
