ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER- It’s A Good Friday

By Clark Shelton
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Many begin a 3-Day weekend and it looks pretty good for your Good Friday!. Still watching your Easter Sunday , but looks like showers...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Tracking a few strong storms tonight

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe storms tonight. Large hail and isolated damaging winds will be the main threats. A low pressure system to our northwest is pulling a warm front through the region today, bringing warmer air and gusty winds to Mid-Missouri, along The post Weather Alert Day: Tracking a few strong storms tonight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Live Local
WYTV.com

Wintery Mix tapers off by late morning with a calm, warmer Sunday ahead

Scattered showers will be ongoing Saturday evening and mix with snow. As temps fall toward the lower 30s we will see most precipitation changing over to mainly snow. A light coating of snow isn’t out of the question on colder surfaces like grassy areas, patios, cars, and rooftops. However most of what falls will melt and travel issues are not a concern. Lows will be around the freezing mark by daybreak Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFOR

Warm Friday, but cool Easter weekend

Friday will be warm and windy with some afternoon storms, mainly east, but its only a one day warmup. Look for more mild conditions Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Expect drizzle and much cooler weather Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2022

Today, becoming mostly cloudy. Snow is possible late in the day near Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight, cloudy with snow, sleet, or perhaps freezing rain. The best chance for wintry...
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday looking sunshine; weekend rain chances

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We started off soggy this morning, but conditions improved by the second half of the day. We saw some peaks of sunshine and daytime highs warming up into the lower-to-mid 70s. Heading into tonight, clouds will linger....
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: The weather rock

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — When it comes to predicting the weather, our KELOLAND Meteorologists have some high-tech tools to help with the forecast. But sometimes the simple tools work just as well. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1976 when one Northwest Iowa man came up...
LARCHWOOD, IA
News 12

Scattered storms for Saturday night on Long Island ahead of chilly Easter Sunday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Krystal Ellis says today will be mild and mostly cloudy before rain arrives in the evening. WHAT'S NEW: A mostly cloudy morning ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight triggering a chance for scattered showers this evening. Steadier rain develops later tonight between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a chance for a brief downpour or isolated thunderstorm through the night. We could see breaks in the clouds this afternoon with the delay of rain. Temperatures are seasonable with highs near 63. Rain will end overnight leaving a mainly dry day for Sunday, although it will be cooler with a brisk northwesterly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

WEATHER: Frost Burns Off..Warm and Windy Sunday

Another frosty night will give way to sunshine , with gusty winds and near perfect Spring temps for your Sunday. Enjoy it because for the foreseeable future, we are going to be in a very unsettled and windy weather pattern. Watching the possibility of a severe weather outbreak mid-week. But...
BURNS, TN
Williamson Source

EASTER FORECAST: The Good and The Bad

The Easter bunny will have a pleasant evening to hide eggs and your sunrise services should be un-touched by the weather forecast. Your afternoon family cookouts on the other hand may need an alternate plan. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page....
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy