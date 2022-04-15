ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Cadiz Rotarians Hoping For Final Night Auction Push

By Scott Brown
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most successful Thursday in the history of the Cadiz Rotary Radio Auction has the club closer to realizing its goal with one night left. Rotarians raised $25,454 through the Big Deals Store and auction, topping last year’s fourth night by...

