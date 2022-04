With a new front office led by Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin in place, the Vancouver Canucks are heading in a new direction when it comes to finding prospects and developing talent. While the previous regime for the most part avoided the Western Hockey League (WHL) and its many stars, this group, even though it’s still early, has already dipped its toes into it by signing leading scorer and 100-point man Arshdeep Bains. Now, the next move they should make is selecting his linemate Ben King in the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft or signing him afterwards – if they get a chance to, that is.

