NHL

Canucks' Conor Garland: Riding five-game point streak

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Garland scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Vegas travels to face McDavid and the Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6, second in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against Vegas. McDavid leads the league with 110 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 68 assists. The Oilers are 18-5-0 against Pacific opponents. Edmonton is...
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres unable to convert in home loss to St. Louis

The Buffalo Sabres had their chances, but couldn't covert on enough of them in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Rookie defenseman Owen Power, playing in his second NHL game, recorded the primary assist on Alex Tuch's second-period goal that tied the game 2-2 for his first NHL point. However, the Blues quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KESQ

Vancouver keeps playoff hopes alive with 7-1 rout of Arizona

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a career-high five assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, Alex Chiasson scored twice, and Sheldon Dries, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland added goals for the Canucks (37-28-10). Quinn Hughes had three assists. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves. Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes (22-47-5), who lost their fifth straight.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Avalanche, Rangers, Blue Jackets & Canadiens

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Rangers’ Georgiev Continues to Dominate Flyers With Eighth Career NHL...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Garners pair of assists

Getzlaf recorded two assists, two shots on goal, a pair of hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning. Getzlaf helped out on tallies by Adam Henrique and Troy Terry in a span of 22 seconds midway through the second period. A nagging lower-body injury has limited Getzlaf to just six appearances in the Ducks' last 20 games. Thursday was the first time in that span he's gotten on the scoresheet. The soon-to-be-retired center has 33 points, 99 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-12 rating through 52 appearances this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS SIGN SHL GOAL SCORING LEADER AND MVP

The San Jose Sharks announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 2021-22 SHL goal scoring leader and Canadian Olympian Max Veronneau. Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka is reporting that Veronneau's contract is a two-way deal and worth $750,000. "Max had a great season this...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Canadiens, Coyotes Fall Short

The NHL postseason is upon us… unless you’re a member or a fan of the Montreal Canadiens or Arizona Coyotes. What went wrong with this pair?. With less than two weeks remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, most of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference may come down to the last few games.
NHL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau’s future unknown until after the season

Bruce Boudreau’s future in Vancouver has been a frequent talking point in recent weeks with the Canucks holding a team option on his contract for next season and a different management group in place since the bench boss was hired. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports in the latest Insider Trading segment that there’s a strong chance the 67-year-old will be retained. He certainly has earned another opportunity with the team posting a 29-13-8 record since he took over to at least have an outside shot at making the playoffs. However, a final decision won’t come until after the season the team does a full organizational review so it will be a few more weeks at least before anything is made official on that front.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Blues, Canucks, Panthers

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we will look at the continued scoring by Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews hitting a milestone that isn’t in goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins reaching the postseason once again led by their captain. Then we go to the St. Louis Blues and a couple of impressive performances, key assist men for the Vancouver Canucks, Jonathan Huberdeau leading the charge for the dominant Florida Panthers, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-23-10) 7 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Pittsburgh for the back half of a home-and-home set, looking to pick up another win against the Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders are coming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flames Post-Game: Golden Knights spoil Flames’ clinching attempt

The Calgary Flames had a golden opportunity to punch their ticket for the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning as much as a point against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Instead, the Flames looked like anything but a playoff-bound group in a 6-1 loss to Vegas. Clinchmas celebrations on...
NHL

