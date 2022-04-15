ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Harry Kane to turn down Manchester United due to Erik ten Hag

By Sports Team
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago

What the papers say

Old Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months. The Express says United’s decision to choose Erik ten Hag as their incoming boss was the main factor, with 28-year-old Kane keen to play for his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was previously linked to the Red Devils’ top job. The Mail, meanwhile, says Ten Hag may try to sign Kane’s 24-year-old Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn – a Netherlands winger – in the coming months.

The Star, meanwhile, reports Ten Hag has told Cristiano Ronaldo he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Dutchman has informed United bosses the 37-year-old is not part of his future plans for the club. Ronaldo remains an iconic figure at United, where he was brought back to last year from Juventus, despite his struggling recent form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ecu4O_0fA2LWRQ00
(Fabrizio Carabelli/PA) (PA Wire)

A Barcelona misstep with Antonio Rudiger could prove helpful to United, reports the Sun. The paper says the Spanish side’s talks with the Chelsea defender have stalled which has boosted the Red Devils’ chances of signing the Germany international. The 29-year-old, however, has also been linked with Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.

Shifting across to the North East, where the Chronicle reports Newcastle are considering signing centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla. The 29-year-old Brazilian has emerged as an option for the Magpies, but only if separate target Sven Botman, 22, leaves Lille for AC Milan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Max Aarons: The Sun reports the Norwich right-back, 22, is being monitored by Arsenal and United as well as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Kerem Akturkoglu: The 20-year-old forward who has been linked with Liverpool may end up at Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club broke through in their pursuit of him from RB Salzburg, according to Sky Germany.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

'Give him the No 7 shirt': Manchester United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr copying his dad's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration as he scores for Manchester United's Under-12 side in a youth tournament in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr decided to copy his dad's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration while playing for Manchester United's under-12s. The 11-year-old notched the Red Devils fifth goal against EF Girones Sabat during a youth tournament in Spain. Ronaldo prodded home a set piece from close range, before running towards the corner flag,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Old Trafford#Express#Spurs#The Red Devils#Mail#Star#Dutchman#Juventus#Sun#Spanish#Psg#Real Madrid#Newcastle#Brazilian#Magpies
BBC

Transfer news: Kane to turn down United move

Harry Kane is set to turn down a move to Manchester United this summer and stay at Tottenham, with the Old Trafford outfit set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager rather than Kane's former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror), external. Dutchman Ten Hag has made it clear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man United plotting surprise move for Spurs winger

Manchester United are set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new permanent boss. The highly-rated Dutchman is expected to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick with an announcement likely to come after this Sunday’s KNVB Cup final. Ahead of what looks to be a hugely important summer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Lauren Hemp nets brace as Man City sail past West Ham into Women’s FA Cup final

England international Lauren Hemp scored twice as Manchester City brushed aside West Ham to book their place in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup final. Hemp’s 67th-minute goal – the 50th of her club career – and a second in stoppage time cemented a 4-1 semi-final win in Dagenham after Ellen White and Chloe Kelly had struck before the break, with Lisa Evans replying for the stubborn hosts.
WORLD
newschain

Eddie Howe wants to help rebuild Newcastle on and off the pitch

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to rebuild Newcastle off the pitch as well as on it as he plots a path to lasting success. The Magpies have high hopes for the future under their new, wealthy owners but Financial Fair Play rules and the need to invest in the club’s infrastructure as well as the team mean that process will take time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag will put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Man United this week as work continues on assembling the Dutchman's backroom staff... but he is UNSURE if he will keep hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag will sign his new four-year deal with Manchester United this week with final details being completed as he prepares Ajax for the Dutch FA Cup final against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday. The search for a suitable back-room team to support him will intensify this week with Rene...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy