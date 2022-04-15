ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD: 2 men dead after shooting outside of Louisville sports bar

wdrb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are dead after a shooting outside a sports bar on Strawberry Lane. LMPD 3rd Division Maj. Micah Scheu says just before 11 p.m. Thursday night,...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

1 Dead, 1 Injured After 2 Men Shot In Head In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and another was injured early Friday after both were shot in the head in a pair of Baltimore shootings that unfolded about 90 minutes apart. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 2300 block of East Eutaw Place where they found a man lying in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. About 90 minutes earlier, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Monument Street, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said. That victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the 33-year-old was shot by an unidentified man. Afterward, the victim fled and called police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
US News and World Report

Man Is Fatally Shot After a Fight Outside a Flagstaff Bar

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man has died after a fight outside a Flagstaff bar ended with a shooting, according to authorities. Flagstaff police said 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson died at a hospital early Sunday morning. They said Treysean Michael Anthony Ware has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fox News

North Carolina shooting outside hotel leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A Saturday night shooting outside a North Carolina hotel has left three people dead and two others wounded, according to reports. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada in Fayetteville just before 9 p.m. ET, authorities said. One person was found dead at the scene while two others died at a hospital, WNCN-TV of Raleigh reported.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

2 dead after shooting in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night. Police said officers responded to the scene at Holloway Street and North Joyland Avenue where two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any information on the circumstances surrounding...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dead Inside#Wdrb#Lmpd 3rd Division Maj#Hoops Grill Sports Bar
WAFF

2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered Jason Gray deceased in the parking lot of a Decatur Quality Inn. Police also discovered Brad Shulte who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. According to the Decatur Police Department, the second man was...
DECATUR, AL
WRGB

Deadly shooting at bar was targeted attack, owner believes

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Bradley Bar owner Vic Christopher says he believes Saturday night’s deadly shooting at the bar was a targeted attack. “We had a special event in the bar, which is not typical for us,” said Christopher. “Everyone is a regular, they know one another but there were some people that managed to sneak in and I believe this was a calculated, familiar feud that came to a very tragic end yesterday.”
TROY, NY
WRAL

Man hospitalized after shooting outside of downtown Raleigh bar

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Man hospitalized after shooting outside of downtown Raleigh bar. First responders took a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Saturday morning shooting...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy