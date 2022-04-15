ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What to do if an identity thief got your tax refund before you filed

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith enough information, an identity thief can...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Thief#Tax Refund
WSB Radio

Georgia tax refund: What to know about extra state income tax refund, how much you’ll get

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill Wednesday that will return some of a record budget surplus back to Georgia taxpayers. House Bill 1302 will give a $250 refund to single filers, $375 to single adults who head a household with dependents and $500 to married couples filing jointly. The refund will only be paid to people who filed tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years.
GEORGIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police dealing with “Cadbury Chocolate” scam

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Driving around with a giant sticker on your car for $600 a week sounds too good to be true, right? Tell City Police are warning of a scam that promises just that. Police say they are seeing a variety of scams in the Perry County area, including one in which […]
KOKI FOX 23

03.24.22 TAXES: Refunds & Free Filing / TRAVEL: Airline Miles & Hotel Points

Clark talks taxes including why you should check your refund whether you've filed yet or not, and free filing. Also – Travel Riddle: when should you use your airline and hotel reward miles and points?. TAXES: Refunds & Free Filing: Segment 1. Ask Clark: Segment 2. TRAVEL: Airline Miles...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Community Policy