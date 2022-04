BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement officers served nine search warrants and made two arrests in connection to what they call a violent drug trafficking organization. Officers from several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, searched the nine locations on Tuesday and seized about 700 pounds of marijuana estimated to be worth around $2 million on the street, 10 guns, over $50,000 and multiple vehicles.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO