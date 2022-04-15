The Flash - Episode 8.13 - Death Falls - Press Release

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO