ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Flash - Episode 8.13 - Death Falls - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRIEF - Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Flash: "Reckless" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Reckless", the tenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, April 6th. The episode will see Team Flash continuing to deal with the threat of the "Black Flame". This week's episode saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) investigate a murder in which the victim was burned to death by a meta and while Jaco Birch/The Hotness was initially suspected, Team Flash discovered they were dealing with someone else with a different and potentially more dangerous set of powers — though who that meta is remains a mystery.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.06 - The Tallyman Cometh - Press Release

SING ME A SONG - When a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must turn to Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) to try and stop the Tallyman's (guest star Jed Rees) deadliest attack yet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is forced to do court-ordered "anger management" with a very unorthodox therapist. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie (#406). Original airdate 4/15/2022.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Jesse L. Martin
Person
Danielle Panabaker
Person
Danielle Nicolet
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos Of David E. Kelley Series

Click here to read the full article. Netflix‘s The Lincoln Lawyer is set to premiere on May 13, and Deadline has your first look at the David E. Kelley series below. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 is based on the second book “The Brass Verdict.” Throughout the show’s freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lv
spoilertv.com

Better Call Saul - Episode 6.01 - 6.02 - Press Releases

Episode 601: “Wine and Roses” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Episode 602: “Carrot and Stick” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Legacies Is Setting Up A Full-Blown Mikaelson Reunion With The Originals Stars

Legacies is the thread that keeps Julie Plec's Vampire Diaries and The Originals shared universe intact on The CW, and the spinoff series is thankfully still going strong on the network. Given its connective tissue, Legacies has occasionally brought in cast members from the other two series, much to fans' delight, and following Claire Holt’s return as Rebekah Mikaelson earlier this season, the series is getting an even bigger Mikaelson family reunion!
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.18 - Babies, Lies And A Resplendent Cannoli - Press Release

“Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli” – Sheldon copes with the death of a hero. Also, Missy wants to babysit, and Georgie struggles with his big secret, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Legacies - Episode 4.15 - Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found - Press Release

"Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) ALWAYS AND FOREVER - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel). Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzy (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone's good graces. The episode was written and directed by Brett Matthews (#411). Original airdate 4/15/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Station 19 - Episode 5.14 - Alone in the Dark - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release

Station 19: Alone in the Dark (3/31) “Alone in the Dark” – The crew at Station 23 faces a difficult goodbye. Meanwhile, Andy meets a charming firefighter, and Emmett invites Travis to have dinner with his parents on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 31 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.14 - No Such Thing As Fair Play - Press Release

JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it’s not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Katherine Alyse (#214). Original airdate 4/14/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Black-ish - Episode 8.11 - The (Almost) Last Dance - Press Release

“The (Almost) Last Dance” – Pops and Ruby announce they are moving out of the house to travel the United States in their RV, garnering mixed reactions from the Johnson family. When Bow realizes she is beginning perimenopause, Dre enlists her mother’s help on an all-new episode of “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, APRIL 5 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.15 - Put It To The Test - Press Release

“Put It to the Test” – Bailey is on edge when an accreditation council stops by Grey Sloan to review the residency program, while Richard sets an assessment of his own for the same day. Meanwhile, Nick returns to Seattle to perform a first-of-its-kind operation with Meredith when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, APRIL 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

911: Lone Star - Episode 3.13 - Riddle Of The Sphynx - Press Release

The members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash. Meanwhile, Owen faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine. Tommy goes on a first date and Carlos is surprised when he meets T.K.’s AA sponsor in the all-new “Riddle of the Sphynx” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-313) (TV-14 D, L, V)
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy