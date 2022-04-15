ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Dominant Florence into Bells quarter-final as mid-year cut prompts protest

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpmJy_0fA22RWb00

April 15 (Reuters) - Hawaii's two-time world champion John John Florence notched up the highest score of the day to storm into the quarter-finals of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach on Friday, as a new mid-season cut prompted a protest from top surfers.

Bells, professional surfing's longest-running contest now in its 59th year, enjoyed some classic conditions with long, clean waves allowing the surfers to showcase a range of powerful turns and explosive hits.

For the second day running, no one did that better than Florence, a recent winner at the famed right-hand point break in the southern Australian state of Victoria.

Florence scored 17.77 out of 20 to overcome Australian Morgan Cibilic in the round of 16, after a massive 18.86 heat score total on Thursday.

"That felt good to beat Morgan after last year, we had a couple of heats where he kinda smoked me, so that was fun," Florence said.

"The last two days have been pretty much as good as you can imagine Bells being - the size, the wind, everything, it's amazing."

On the women's side of the draw, Australian Tyler Wright is shaping up as the one to beat after two excellent scoring waves in her quarter-final victory over countrywoman Bronte Macaulay.

Hawaii's world and Olympic champion Carissa Moore got the better of Australian Stephanie Gilmore in their quarter-final, while current ratings leader Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica just held on against France's Johanne Defay.

There was controversy out of the water as more than two dozen surfers signed a letter urging organising body World Surf League to rethink a mid-year cut that will halve men's and women's fields for the final five events of the tour.

The cut is part of a raft of changes introduced in the past two years to streamline the tour and get the best surfers matching up more often in the best conditions.

But with the cut looming after the next contest at Margaret River in Western Australia later this month, many surfers were rethinking their support for the changes.

"I want to be very clear that it is inconceivable that we could, should or would eliminate the mid-season cut, which is the foundation of our redesigned Championship Tour," WSL CEO Erik Logan said in a written response to the surfers, seen by Reuters.

"Eliminating the mid-season cut would, at this time, put the WSL in breach of several significant contracts, jeopardise relationships with sponsors and government partners, and put multiple events at risk of being cancelled," Logan added, offering to meet with surfers.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek powers Poland to Billie Jean King Cup finals

New No. 1 Iga Swiatek powered Poland into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time, where they joined by other newcomers Italy and Kazakhstan on Saturday. Other winners included the Czech Republic -- six-time winners since 2011 -- and Spain. The United States and Canada were on...
TENNIS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal plays every point like...', says ATP ace

For the first time since 2005, Rafael Nadal was forced to miss the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. A few hours ago, the announcement came that the Spanish phenomenon will also have to give up the Barcelona tournament. The former world number 1 broke a rib during the Indian Wells semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz, nevertheless managing to win the match and make it to the pitch for the final.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

'I have no toenails!': Emma Raducanu reveals her feet have borne the brunt of training on clay as she prepares to play her first EVER match on the surface for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup

The wrecked state of Emma Raducanu's toenails are testament to the latest new instalment of her career that begins today. Somewhat incredibly, the US Open champion has never played a professional match on clay, but that will change when she leads Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup against the Czech Republic.
TENNIS
Reuters

Stokes should lead England's test team, say former captains

April 16 (Reuters) - Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain have thrown their support behind all-rounder Ben Stokes to become the team's test captain after Joe Root stepped down. Bookmakers and Hussain say bowler Stuart Broad is the second favourite to replace Root. Root ended his five-year tenure...
SPORTS
ESPN

Katrina Gorry transforms Matildas and their capacity to play in possession

"Sometimes, tactics are not about tactics, they're actually about personnel." The rationale from Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson sounds more profound than it actually is, but it still applies for his team -- to a degree, at least. In the face of how the Matildas have played their football over the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Wright
motor1.com

Capito: First Williams point of season a relief after tough start

The team realised after testing that it hadn’t made the expected step with the FW44, and then progress wasn’t helped by two heavy accidents in Saudi Arabia for Nicholas Latifi that led a huge effort to ready his car for Melbourne. Latifi was then involved with a collision with Lance Stroll in Q1 in Australia.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Longo Borghini claims second edition of women's Paris-Roubaix

ROUBAIX, France, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini won the second edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix after a solo raid of more than 30 kilometres on Saturday. Longo Borghini attacked in a cobbled sector after catching a breakaway group of three and never looked back as her...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bells#Australian
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy