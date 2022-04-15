ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

APIDA Heritage Month Art Show

wisc.edu
 1 day ago

Multicultural Student Center Lounge, Armory and Gymnasium (Red Gym) The 2022 APIDA Heritage Month Art Show highlights art...

today.wisc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Local school puts on art show

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ben Franklin Elementary unveiled its Caldecott art show on Thursday. The third-grade class showed off sculptures they created with inspiration from Caldecott award-winning art books. Students used clay and molded it into a tile. The art teacher, Jana Weeks, fired the clay in the kiln,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Art Guild gearing up for 56th annual Appalachian Art Show

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Art Guild is gearing up for its 56th Appalachian Art Show and is currently accepting entries of original and recent 2-D or 3-D artwork. The first-place award in the annual juried art contest is $700. The deadline for submission forms is March 24. This year’s juror...
KINGSPORT, TN
WTVM

Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Columbus Heritage Art Center welcomed Kenyan artist Adam Masava to showcase his first U.S. show called ‘Coming to America’. Masava’s creations are often painted on pieces of the tin rooftops from the slums where he grew up. These connections from his past to the present merge into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
COLUMBUS, GA
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
ARTnews

Hew Locke Will Bring His Vibrant Sculptures to the Met Museum Facade

Click here to read the full article. Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke will follow his major commission at Tate Britain in London with a commission from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to create four sculptures for the institution’s Fifth Avenue facade. According to the museum, the project, titled Gilt, will be on view from September 16 to May 22 2023. Max Hollein, the Met’s director, said in a statement that the commission “will be informed by Locke’s deep knowledge of the Met’s collection and will reference the institution in ways both direct and indirect, recovering and connecting histories across...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

FKA Twigs Directed a Short Film Starring Isamu Noguchi’s Sculptures

Click here to read the full article. Dancers shimmy, step, and sway around the sinewy sculptures of Isamu Noguchi in a new film directed by FKA Twigs. The music video, titled Playscape, was released to mark the announcement of the seven finalists for the 2022 International Woolmark Prize, which honors rising fashion talents from around the world. This year’s edition was “inspired by Noguchi’s ground-breaking multi-disciplinary work and the importance of play in creativity,” according to the website. FKA Twigs, a British avant-pop artist, partnered with the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum to assemble the works inspired by the sculptor’s...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Uw Madison
BBC

Felixstowe Museum's 1980s exhibition proves poplar with all generations

A museum celebrating its 40th anniversary said it had been surprised at the level of interest in its 1980s exhibition shown by younger people. Felixstowe Museum in Suffolk has gathered a plethora of memorabilia reflective of the era. The exhibits include a Sinclair C5 battery-powered vehicle, shell suits, leg warmers...
MUSEUMS
KXRM

Earth day celebration at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Garden of the Gods was bustling with people coming together to celebrate the 25th Annual Earth Day Celebration. Even though it’s not Earth day yet, they decided to celebrate a little early. “I love earth. I can’t get enough of it,” said Sheila-Esther Love. The event brought together local groups […]
TENNIS
Robb Report

Over 40 Art Institutions and Patrons Have Rallied to Preserve 200,000 Acres of Peruvian Rainforest

Click here to read the full article. Some of the art world’s biggest galleries and museums, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth and the Guggenheim in New York, have teamed up to preserve 200,000 acres of endangered rainforest in Peru. The sustainability collective Galleries Commit announced on Instagram Tuesday that the area, called the Chuyapi-Urusayhua Regional Conservation, is now permanently protected thanks to a matching funds program with more than 40 art institutions and individuals. Galleries Commit partnered with the artist-led non-profit initiative Art to Acres to save the lush landscape north of Machu Picchu. The conservation area is one of the last 1% of cloud forests...
VISUAL ART
hackernoon.com

The Continuum (CNTNM) Bands Together NFT Creators in Building the World’s First Infinite Art Project

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a multi-billion market that generated $1.26 billion in the first six months of 2021 alone. CNTNM, short for The Continuum, is a collection of 7,999 NFT artworks on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform provides a monthly-changing canvas connecting people worldwide and allowing them to contribute to the first infinite art project on the blockchain. Every NFT in this collection is a purchase that keeps on giving as long as its owner keeps contributing.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Vogue Magazine

100 Years on, Designers Are Still Learning From Sonia Delaunay’s Optimistic Use of Color

If you watch fashion like I do, you’ll have noticed that the sheer volume of trends has produced a sort of nostalgia-driven decade mania. Today almost every era is simultaneously in, though there are spans that rise to the surface. In this new decade, designers have so far focused on the early ’00s, reviving things like midriff tops and low-rise jeans. They’ve also found cultural parallels between the 2020s and the 1920s. The Roaring Twenties weren’t all about flappers and bathtub gin. What fueled the escapism and the explosion of culture of that period was, to a large extent, the incomprehensible horrors of the First World War.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy