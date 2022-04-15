APIDA Heritage Month Art Show

If you watch fashion like I do, you’ll have noticed that the sheer volume of trends has produced a sort of nostalgia-driven decade mania. Today almost every era is simultaneously in, though there are spans that rise to the surface. In this new decade, designers have so far focused on the early ’00s, reviving things like midriff tops and low-rise jeans. They’ve also found cultural parallels between the 2020s and the 1920s. The Roaring Twenties weren’t all about flappers and bathtub gin. What fueled the escapism and the explosion of culture of that period was, to a large extent, the incomprehensible horrors of the First World War.

