19th Hole and Market, two food and beverage stands at the Astros’ home stadium, will use Just Walk out, which relies on A.I., sensors and computer vision to allow customers to shop without checking out, avoiding long checkout lines. Here’s how it works: Customers insert their credit cards into the gates when entering the store. By picking up an item, customers add it to their virtual cart. They can place it back on the shelf to remove it from their virtual cart. Customers don’t need to check out; when they leave the store, their credit cards will be automatically charged for any items they took. Attendants will be available at the stores to help with shopping and customers do have to show ID to an attendant in order to purchase alcohol.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO