Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State football wraps up first spring under new coach Jerry Kill

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Time will tell if Jerry Kill is able to turn around the New Mexico State football program, but after 15 spring practices, so far, so good.

The Aggies wrapped up their spring workouts on Thursday with the 2022 Spring Game at Aggie Memorial Stadium. It was less of game and more of an offense vs. defense scrimmage, with both sides making big plays.

I think we did as good as we can do with a team we’ve never seen and have 15 practices as good as we had,” said Kill. “We’ve got a lot to learn but I’m proud of the kids and their effort.”

Kill said after the scrimmage that if the season began tomorrow, freshman quarterback Diego Pavia would get the start for the Aggies; however, there’s still plenty of time before the season begins.

NMSU will open the 2022 campaign on Aug. 27 at home vs. Nevada.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up First#American Football#College Football#New Mexico State Football#Nmsu#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
