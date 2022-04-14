ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

For the Love of Chocolate: Hot Cocoa Tasting

stlawu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Chocolate Passport Project brought the St. Lawrence community together during a hot chocolate tasting on...

www.stlawu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Triple Chocolate Mess Recipe: The Taste of This Rich Chocolate Dessert Recipe Will Make You Forget the Mess

Got a slow cooker and six hours to make a super simple, super chocolatey treat perfect for company? My two kids and spouses and six grandkids came for a visit to celebrate birthdays, and instead of making a birthday cake, I opted for a dessert recipe I only make for company or to take somewhere. Making this chocolate mess recipe here for just my husband and me means we eat too much of it!
RECIPES
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, NY
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Gin Lee

Germinating peach seeds

This peach seed has been in cold storage / germinating process for three weeks /Gin Lee. Did you know that you can plant peach seeds from store-purchased peaches? Today, I will show you the technique that I used to germinate peach seeds.
Family Handyman

10 Plant Stands You and Your Indoor Plants Will Love

Houseplants are having a moment in a big way, and this collection of must-have indoor plant stands celebrates the best ways to show off your greenery. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa#Hot Chocolate#Food Drink#Beverages
SHAPE

This Sleep Supplement Tastes Just Like Hot Cocoa and Works Like a Dream

By now, it's no secret what you're supposed to do for a good night's sleep: avoid eating big meals late at night, cut the caffeine in the late afternoon, and limit electronic use before bed (LOL). However, as a social media director, I'm pretty much wired to do the exact opposite.
HEALTH
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Star News

Beer (lots and lots of beer), hot chocolate and new restaurants

Maybe you've seen something about Cape Fear Craft Beer Week. It's a massive multiday force of more than 30 different events -- from food trucks and music to beer pairing dinners. We can help you navigate the offerings in our guide. Click below to read more. We also have details about new restaurants coming to town, a hot chocolate beverage truck now making the rounds, and a list of seasonal restaurants that are now open in Brunswick County (including the classic Provision Company).
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Revealed: Supermarket hot cross buns can contain as much sugar as FOUR chocolate digestives, more calories than a Krispy Kreme doughnut and be twice as salty as a packet of Walker's ready salted crisps

Supermarket-own hot cross buns can be sweeter, saltier and more calorific than biscuits, crisps and doughnuts, MailOnline analysis shows. This website analysed the nutritional content of 70 hot cross buns on sale at Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, ALDI, LIDL, Waitrose, M&S, Iceland and Co-op. The sweetest option contained 19.4g of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Z107.3

The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad Hot Chocolate & Cookie Train Ride

What happens when you combine three really cool things? You get a great Saturday adventure. Celebrating 150 years of railroading, the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offers some fun weekend trips from their location in Unity. Just about every weekend from Memorial Day until October, they host fun events, and if you haven’t had the pleasure of a good train ride, this is right up your alley. It really is a treat to experience this. They are making an exception to their normal operating procedures, by hosting a fun spring event that the whole family can enjoy!
BELFAST, ME
BBC

William and Kate dance and taste chocolate in Belize

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are on a tour of the Caribbean, danced with locals on their first stop in Belize. They also ground cacao nibs at a chocolate farm, before tasting a sample of its hot chocolate. The couple's trip trip is to mark the Queen's Platinum...
THEATER & DANCE
CraftBits

Spring Sunflower Clothes Pin Wreath

This Springtime tutorial shows you how to make a Sunflower Wreath using clothespins. (I used some of the dollar tree nautical rope I had on hand) Spray paint the clothespins with the golden sunset spray paint and the pizza pan with the black spray paint (Allow for at least 30 minutes to dry depending on the humidity in your area. The clothespins took a while to dry)
LIFESTYLE
KGET 17

Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections® began with multi-generational potato farmers who recognized an opportunity to expand the potato category to meet the busy consumer’s preference for simpler, convenient meals. Today, the Tasteful Selections® brand is the leader of this unique potato category. We pioneered bite-size potatoes as a convenient source of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy