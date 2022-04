Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is similar to other Borderlands Games, but there are a lot of differences that can give you a hard time. You join Tiny Tina for a wonderful campaign of Bunkers & Badasses where your ultimate goal is to stop the Dragon Lord from conquering the Wonderlands. With 15 total multiclass combinations to choose from, it’s a bit hard to even start thinking about stopping the Dragon Lord. Before you roleplay through your first campaign in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we’ve put together a beginner’s guide filled with tips and tricks to help you have an easier time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 DAYS AGO