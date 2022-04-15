A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.

