Animals

Laredo Morning Times

Chris Perez hosts a meet-and-greet for annual Viva Poesía Festival

Whether you're a diehard Selena fan or independently a Chris Perez groupie, you may be interested in meeting the former Selena y los Dinos and Kumbia All-Starz musician. Lucky for you, an opportunity has presented itself this weekend in the Alamo City. On Saturday, March 26, the 8th Annual Viva...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WMUR.com

'Foster Love NH' hosts meet and greet with foster and adoptive parents

Foster Love New Hampshire hosted a meet and greet with foster and adopted parents Saturday night at the Shiloh Community Church in Manchester. The event was held to give people the chance to learn more about how they could get involved and answer any questions about what it takes to become a licensed foster home.
MANCHESTER, NH
PopCrush

Baby Zebra Dies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Following Ostrich Chase: Report

A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
ANIMALS
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Rock, Blues, & Brews Festival

FREE Admission – 5 LIVE Bands! Hit-N-Run, Deep Freyed, Shore Nuff, Southern Sophisticats, Checker’d Past. Beer, Wine, Soda, and Water PLUS… Food by Kiwanis, VFW, and Rotary Bring a Chair or Blanket. NO PERSONAL Coolers. Service Dogs Only. RAIN DATE Saturday, March 19, 2022.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

