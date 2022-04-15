Whether you're a diehard Selena fan or independently a Chris Perez groupie, you may be interested in meeting the former Selena y los Dinos and Kumbia All-Starz musician. Lucky for you, an opportunity has presented itself this weekend in the Alamo City. On Saturday, March 26, the 8th Annual Viva...
Foster Love New Hampshire hosted a meet and greet with foster and adopted parents Saturday night at the Shiloh Community Church in Manchester. The event was held to give people the chance to learn more about how they could get involved and answer any questions about what it takes to become a licensed foster home.
Meet and greets with all characters at Disneyland Paris will no longer require physical distancing starting April 1. Physical distancing has not been required for some outdoor fur characters in the past few weeks, and this will now extend to face characters and indoor characters. DLP Report shared the news...
A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
Celebrate Pelican’s SnoBalls: Lehigh Acres, Florida 6th anniversary this Saturday at our Great American Cleanup! All volunteers at the site will receive a free SnoBall and a round of mini-golf!. Register at https://bit.ly/2022GAC.
FREE Admission – 5 LIVE Bands! Hit-N-Run, Deep Freyed, Shore Nuff, Southern Sophisticats, Checker’d Past. Beer, Wine, Soda, and Water PLUS… Food by Kiwanis, VFW, and Rotary Bring a Chair or Blanket. NO PERSONAL Coolers. Service Dogs Only. RAIN DATE Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Comments / 0