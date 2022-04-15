ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews called to rollover crash in Englewood

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
ENGLEWOOD — Emergancy crews were called to a two-car crash in Englewood where one car flipped onto its top early Friday morning.

Englewood police dispatchers told us crews responded to a crash at Taywood Road and West Wenger Road around 12:51 a.m.

Video from the scene showed one car with front-end damage and another that rolled over onto its top.

Dispatch confirmed that no one involved in the crash was injured.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

