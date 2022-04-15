ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman hit by truck, seriously injured in Carlsbad

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

CARLSBAD (CNS) – A vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday, gravely injuring her, in a neighborhood near Lake San Marcos.

The Chevrolet truck hit the 56-year-old woman at Melrose Drive and Rancho Santa Fe Road in the eastern reaches of Carlsbad about 5 a.m., according to police.

Paramedics took the victim, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The accident left the southbound lanes of Rancho Santa Fe Road closed in the area for several hours, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the crash.

