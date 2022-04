If you’re on the hunt for a new work laptop, or for a suite of laptops to accommodate your team at work, there are a lot of great laptop deals out there. But we’d like to point you toward one of the best HP laptop deals you’ll find, which sees the HP EliteBook 850 G8 laptop on sale for $2,049 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a massive savings of $876 from its regular price of $2,925, and inventory isn’t likely to last long at this price, so head over to HP now to claim one for yourself.

COMPUTERS ・ 29 DAYS AGO