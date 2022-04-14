ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OU Health Physicians Event Supports Obesity Treatment, Research and Education

 2 days ago

TULSA -- OU Health Physicians Tulsa and Ascension St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, are co-sponsors of the Walk from Obesity +FunRun, set for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Hunter Park, 5804 E. 91st Street in Tulsa. This fundraising event benefits the Oklahoma and Arkansas state chapters of the American...

MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Weight Management#Bsn#Specialized#Asmbs
MedicalXpress

Scientific review suggests even normal-weight individuals are susceptible to severe fatty liver disease

Severe fatty liver disease is commonly associated with obesity, but according to a review of scientific literature conducted by researchers at Temple University and the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope, there is a growing body of evidence suggesting that even normal weight individuals can contract this potentially life-threatening condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

Concerns: Fatty Liver

About one third of young people living with HIV may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Over time, NAFLD can lead to inflammation, cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is often accompanied by obesity and metabolic syndrome. Management involves lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and exercise. Spanish researchers analyzed 38 children, adolescents and young adults with perinatal HIV, meaning they acquired the virus around the time of birth. They were all on antiretroviral therapy, and most had viral suppression. Eleven people with HIV (29%) were diagnosed with NAFLD using noninvasive imaging, compared with just three of 38 HIV-negative young people (8%). HIV--related parameters, such as viral load and CD4 cell count, generally did not differ significantly between those with and without NAFLD, and the condition was only partially explained by overweight and metabolic syndrome. The researchers suggested that routine liver ultrasound imaging should be considered for young people with perinatally acquired HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Diabetes and Gallstones: Is There a Link?

Your gallbladder is pear-shaped organ that sits under your liver. Its main job is to store bile, a fluid made by your liver that digests fat. When you eat food, your stomach releases a hormone that causes the muscles around the gallbladder to contract and release bile. All well and good … until you start having pain, nausea, and vomiting, and maybe even a fever or chills. While these symptoms can indicate many issues, they may point to gallstones. Learn more about gallstones and how they might be linked to diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
95.3 MNC

Doctor warns of need to be checked for chronic kidney disease

You are being warned about chronic kidney disease and the need to be checked, especially if you have diabetes or high blood pressure. People in Indiana have a high prevalence of both, said Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. “You’re more...
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obesity
natureworldnews.com

The Relationship Between Height And Chronic Disease

Height is an attribute promoted by society. Whether it is for physical characteristics (like models) or athletic advantages, society emphasizes the importance of being tall (the taller, the better). However, research shows that being tall can put you at risk of certain chronic illnesses, especially when talking about cancer. While...
CANCER
Huron Daily Tribune

Haqqani: The link between diabetes and kidney disease

Kidney disease is found in one out of three adults diagnosed with diabetes, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, with approximately 170 new patients admitted for kidney failure treatment each day. With diabetes recognized as the leading cause of kidney disease, research is ongoing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify a new treatment for metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome increases a person's risk for diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, and includes conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar. In a recent mouse-model study, published in Cell Metabolism, researchers at University Hospitals (UH), Harrington Discovery Institute at UH, and Case Western Reserve University have furthered their progress to develop a drug to treat metabolic syndrome by identifying a receptor that controls appetite and body weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Exercise is powerful medicine for depression

A new review suggests it can it also make a difference in major depressive disorder. Researchers analyzed 15 existing studies with data on exercise and depression, finding an association between physical activity and depression risk. The investigators estimated that almost 12% of cases of depression could have been prevented with a certain amount of exercise.
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

Appetite genes control how quickly infants grow — may reveal obesity treatment

BERGEN, Norway — Newborn babies epitomize the phrase “good things come in small packages.” These little bundles of joy grow quickly, however, at rates unseen across any other period of the human lifespan. Now, researchers from the University of Bergen say this amazing growth spurt has a lot to do with our genes controlling appetite.
HEALTH

