Maladaptive emotion regulation strategies and trait anger appear to be linked to depressive symptom severity

Depression is a common and debilitating disorder in the elderly. Late-life depression (LLD) has been associated with inflammation and elevated levels of proinflammatory cytokines including interleukin (IL)-1Î², tumor necrosis factor-alpha, and IL-6, but often depressed individuals have comorbid medical conditions that are associated with immune dysregulation. To determine whether depression has an association with inflammation independent of medical illness, 1120 adults were screened to identify individuals who had clinically significant depression but not medical conditions associated with systemic inflammation. In total, 66 patients with LLD screened to exclude medical conditions associated with inflammation were studied in detail along with 26 age-matched controls (HC). At baseline, circulating cytokines were low and similar in LLD and HC individuals. Furthermore, cytokines did not change significantly after treatment with either an antidepressant (escitalopram 20"‰mg/day) or an antidepressant plus a COX-2 inhibitor or placebo, even though depression scores improved in the non-placebo treatment arms. An analysis of cerebrospinal fluid in a subset of individuals for IL-1Î² using an ultrasensitive digital enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay revealed low levels in both LLD and HC at baseline. Our results indicate that depression by itself does not result in systemic or intrathecal elevations in cytokines and that celecoxib does not appear to have an adjunctive antidepressant role in older patients who do not have medical reasons for having inflammation. The negative finding for increased inflammation and the lack of a treatment effect for celecoxib in this carefully screened depressed population taken together with multiple positive results for inflammation in previous studies that did not screen out physical illness support a precision medicine approach to the treatment of depression that takes the medical causes for inflammation into account.

