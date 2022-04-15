ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Maladaptive emotion regulation strategies and trait anger appear to be linked to depressive symptom severity

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research provides evidence that depressive symptom severity is associated with maladaptive emotion regulation strategies and trait anger, or the general tendency to become angry. The findings have been published in Clinical Psychology & Psychotherapy. Previous studies have found that depressed individuals tend to exhibit greater trait anger. Study...

www.psypost.org

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

DMT-Assisted Therapy May Address Root Cause of Major Depression

The Small Pharma team/Courtesy Small Pharma Inc. Small Pharma Inc. is developing a new approach to treating major depressive disorder (MDD) without using SSRI or standard antidepressant medications. Instead, a clinical trial is underway using DMT, a naturally-occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and the brains of mammals, in tandem with assisted psychotherapy to retrain the brain potentially. This is thought to be the world’s first trial of DMT-assisted therapy in MDD patients.
HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Does It Feel to Live with Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia)?

Dysthymia, or PDD, is a chronic form of depression that may cause feelings of hopelessness, inadequacy, or pessimism for years. Living with depression can be challenging. While most depressive episodes can last for several days or weeks before you find relief, one type of depression causes symptoms that persist for years.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is Irritability a Sign of Depression?

Depression is commonly associated with sadness, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. But irritability and anger can be symptoms, too. Most people recognize the most common symptoms of depression. However, depression doesn’t always manifest the same way in everyone. Some people also experience increased levels of irritability. In some cases, heightened...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Longitudinal Study#Major Depression#Depressive Symptoms#Babe Bolyai University#Romanian
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

Are Underactive Thyroid and Psoriatic Arthritis Connected?

About 30% of people with psoriasis, an inflammatory condition of the skin, develop an autoimmune, inflammatory form of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. In psoriatic arthritis, the body produces autoantibodies, which attack its own joints. Psoriatic arthritis can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The thyroid is an endocrine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

People with schizophrenia are at higher risk of COVID-19 mortality

A recent study found that people with schizophrenia are more likely to die from COVID-19 than people with heart disease and diabetes. About the study: 7,348 adult patients were observed for 45 days following confirmed exposure to COVID-19. The results of patients with diagnosed schizophrenia, mood disorders and anxiety disorders...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Unspecified Bipolar Disorder?

Though the condition is lesser known and can be challenging, unspecified bipolar disorder can be treated and is manageable. Unspecified bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes shifts in mood. If you’ve been diagnosed with unspecified bipolar disorder, it may be confusing to know why it’s labeled ambiguously.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is It Bipolar Disorder or ADHD?

Mood shifts, inattentiveness, and hyperactivity can occur with bipolar disorder and ADHD, yet they are separate conditions. Here’s how to tell the difference. Bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are common conditions that, on the surface, might seem different, but they can have some symptom overlap. There’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Does Vitamin D Deficiency Impact Mental Health?

Vitamin D deficiency is very common in people with mental health and neurological disorders. Vitamin D is a vital nutrient and hormone best known for its role in bone development. But did you know that a lack of vitamin D may also play a role in the development of various...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

How credible is psilocybin-assisted therapy? Study suggests people are cautious about psychedelic treatment for depression

Potential clients appear cautious about psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for depression, according to new research published in The Journal of Psychoactive Drugs. Psilocybin is the primary mind-altering substance in psychedelic “magic” mushrooms. The drug can profoundly alter the way a person experiences the world by producing changes in mood, sensory perception, time perception, and sense of self. Preliminary research has indicated that combining psilocybin with supportive psychotherapy can result in lasting improvements in patients with major depressive disorder and the findings have resulted in glowing media coverage. But, until now, lay impressions of its effectiveness have been unclear.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

No increase in inflammation in late-life major depression screened to exclude physical illness

Depression is a common and debilitating disorder in the elderly. Late-life depression (LLD) has been associated with inflammation and elevated levels of proinflammatory cytokines including interleukin (IL)-1Î², tumor necrosis factor-alpha, and IL-6, but often depressed individuals have comorbid medical conditions that are associated with immune dysregulation. To determine whether depression has an association with inflammation independent of medical illness, 1120 adults were screened to identify individuals who had clinically significant depression but not medical conditions associated with systemic inflammation. In total, 66 patients with LLD screened to exclude medical conditions associated with inflammation were studied in detail along with 26 age-matched controls (HC). At baseline, circulating cytokines were low and similar in LLD and HC individuals. Furthermore, cytokines did not change significantly after treatment with either an antidepressant (escitalopram 20"‰mg/day) or an antidepressant plus a COX-2 inhibitor or placebo, even though depression scores improved in the non-placebo treatment arms. An analysis of cerebrospinal fluid in a subset of individuals for IL-1Î² using an ultrasensitive digital enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay revealed low levels in both LLD and HC at baseline. Our results indicate that depression by itself does not result in systemic or intrathecal elevations in cytokines and that celecoxib does not appear to have an adjunctive antidepressant role in older patients who do not have medical reasons for having inflammation. The negative finding for increased inflammation and the lack of a treatment effect for celecoxib in this carefully screened depressed population taken together with multiple positive results for inflammation in previous studies that did not screen out physical illness support a precision medicine approach to the treatment of depression that takes the medical causes for inflammation into account.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Mental health problems come with an added ‘cost’ of poorer cognitive function – a neuropsychologist explains

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. All types of mental disorders come with a hidden cost in the form of cognitive dysfunction, including deficits in memory, attention, executive functions and processing speed, according to a comprehensive study that my colleagues and I published in June 2021 in the journal Clinical Psychology Review.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Long-Term Management of Bipolar Disorder Takes Teamwork

Bipolar I disorder (BD-I) requires early intervention and lifetime management. Early symptom improvement may lead some patients or their loved ones to lose the motivation to keep up with treatment. Educating patients and their families on the "kindling" nature of untreated BD-I can underscore the importance of consistent treatment. Ensuring...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy