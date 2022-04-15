Lucas Stewart | Honoree for April 15th, 2022

Lucas Stewart

With Lineworker Appreciation Day being Monday, April 18th, 2022, we honor a lineworker this week. Lucas of SECO Energy was nominated by his wife, Kelsey Stewart. She made her nomination in September 2021 writing “I nominate my husband. He’s currently working in Louisiana to restore power from the hurricane. He had to leave 2 weeks after our son was born and our baby is fixing to be 6 weeks. It’s been really hard on the both of us. It truly kills me that he’s missing out on the newborn stage of his sons life. This is our first baby as we are newlyweds. He truly deserves this, our lineman are so important and I hope he knows how proud he makes us.”

Lucas, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive dinner for 4 at Twin Peaks.

