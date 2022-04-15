Downtown road resurfacing looks like a ‘go’ for May

Construction is ramping up on the Caloosahatchee Connect project. On the Cape Coral side, crews are busy installing the pipe in the right of way in front of homes. With every piece of piping installed along Everest Parkway, Cape Coral inches closer and closer to a solution to the dried-up freshwater canals.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Several roads in Downtown Pensacola will be closed Saturday to cars for the return of Ciclovia. The event encourages walking, biking, and other non-motorized modes of transportation. Main Street and Bayfront Parkway will be closed from South Clubbs Street to 12th Avenue. Palafox will be closed from...
As of March 17, 2022, new traffic lights have replaced the stop signs at the exit 38 off-ramps from I-4 onto State Road 33. These traffic signals were installed by the Lakeland Traffic Operations Division based on a design developed and approved by the Florida Department of Transportation. The interchange...
A boat that has been a nuisance to people living around Bimini Basin in Cape Coral has become a problem again. The blame is being deflected because this time, taking the nautical nuisance and shooting it out into the water didn’t solve the problem. Diane Mazarakis sees the boat...
Six years ago David and Kris Nichols gave up their 3,400 square-foot home in Colorado, bought a boat and sailed into a slip at the Laishley Marina in Punta Gorda. It became their home until now. “Everything is so good, I wonder what bad could possibly happen,” David Nichols said....
Stranded boats can definitely be an eyesore. Residents nearby the one on its side in Cape Coral say it’s an eyesore, but getting it out of the water won’t be easy. There is a process that has to be followed. A lot of paperwork has to be done before the boat can be pulled out of the water. That is weeks of effort that take place outside of the water before anyone can go in it.
Cape Coral now has a better idea of what the new yacht club will look like. The City of Cape Coral filed a more than 20-page permit to the Army Corps of Engineers. The plan includes new seawalls, docks and maintenance dredge. The Army Corps of Engineers has to approve...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in the Pasco County area will have to remember to boil water before using it in the coming days. A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents in the following areas:. Verandahs. Suncoast Lakes. Quail Ridge. Serengeti. Lakeside. All customers along Shady...
