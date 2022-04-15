Downtown road resurfacing looks like a ‘go’ for May

Stranded boats can definitely be an eyesore. Residents nearby the one on its side in Cape Coral say it’s an eyesore, but getting it out of the water won’t be easy. There is a process that has to be followed. A lot of paperwork has to be done before the boat can be pulled out of the water. That is weeks of effort that take place outside of the water before anyone can go in it.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO