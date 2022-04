China is planning its first mission to discover exoplanets, which are planets orbiting outside the Solar System in other parts of the Milky Way, the journal Nature reported. The Earth 2.0 mission, funded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, comes after China sent robots to the Moon, landed rovers on Mars and built their own space station. According to the report, the mission team intends to launch the spacecraft on a Long March rocket before the end of 2026.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO