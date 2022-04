ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – Work is resuming along the I-65 concrete rehabilitation project between KY 313 and Lebanon Junction in Hardin and Bullitt Counties. Over the next few days, there will be a reduction to two lanes in each direction between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. and a reduction to one lane in each direction between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Crews will be working on temporary striping and placement of barrier wall in order to move southbound traffic onto the northbound side. This will allow southbound to be closed for removal and replacement of the roadway surface.

