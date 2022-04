After entering the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, Florida basketball’s freshman guard Kowacie Reeves has reversed his course and will return to the University of Florida for his sophomore season, as reported in a tweet by Travis Branham of 247Sports on Friday. Florida’s lone 2021 recruit had 48 hours from when he initially submitted his name to change his mind, which apparently happened according to sources.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO